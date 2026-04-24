Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Questionable for Game 4
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gordon (calf) is listed as questionable for Saturday's Game 4 against the Timberwolves.
Gordon is in danger of missing a second straight game due to left calf tightness. If the veteran forward is not cleared to play, Spencer Jones, Tim Hardaway and Zeke Nnaji would be candidates for increased playing time.
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