Brown produced 15 points (7-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and two steals over 27 minutes during Monday's 135-112 win over the Jazz.

Brown tallied double-digit points for the third straight game, continuing to play a meaningful role off the bench. During that time, he has averaged 12.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 29.8 minutes per game, good enough for top-80 value in standard leagues. His ability to chip in across multiple categories makes him a viable target, even more so for anyone punting points. With that said, his upside remains limited, while his value likely has a shelf life that's tied in to Aaron Gordon (hamstring) and Christian Braun (ankle) eventually returning to action.