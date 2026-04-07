Nuggets' Bruce Brown: Cleared to play Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brown (ankle) will play Monday night against Portland.
Brown was added to the injury report as probable due to a left ankle issue, but it won't keep him from taking the court Monday evening. He's averaging 8.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.4 steals in his last five outings.
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