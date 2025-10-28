Johnson (shoulder) didn't return to Monday's 127-114 win over the Timberwolves. He finished with five points (2-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists in 19 minutes.

Johnson exited to the locker room in the first quarter but eventually returned in the second. However, the 29-year-old forward left again in the fourth quarter and didn't check back in due to right shoulder soreness. His status will be worth monitoring ahead of Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, with the Nuggets expected to provide an update by Tuesday night.