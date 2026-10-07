Johnson tallied 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt), a rebound and an assist across 15 minutes during Tuesday's 117-106 win over the Jazz.

Johnson is firmly entrenched as a starter for the Nuggets at the start of the season, despite the addition of veteran DeMar DeRozan, who will compete for time at Johnson's position. Staying on the court has been a consistent problem for Johnson, who has averaged just 56.3 games per season over the past three campaigns, and the organization hopes he can exceed his career-high watermark of 57 games.