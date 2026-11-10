Johnson registered eight points (2-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, an assist and two steals across 31 minutes in Monday's 110-100 loss to the Rockets.

Johnson had a quiet offensive outing, taking just six shots despite playing 31 minutes. His two steals added some defensive value, but his limited scoring and rebounding significantly reduced his fantasy impact. Johnson's perimeter shooting remains his primary fantasy asset, although his relatively narrow statistical profile makes him vulnerable to inconsistent shot volume. He's having a down year and has scored 12 or fewer points in five of his six appearances to date.