Nuggets' Cameron Johnson: Notches 11 points in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson produced 11 points (2-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, one assist and two steals across 22 minutes of Tuesday's 124-117 preseason win over Chicago.
Denver's first unit was on cruise control in this game in what was a dress rehearsal for the starters, although they all had modest workloads by design. Johnson looks like a seamless fit in Denver, with his floor spacing providing an easy outlet pass for Nikola Jokic.
