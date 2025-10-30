Nuggets' Cameron Johnson: Probable for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson (shoulder) is probable to play Friday against the Trail Blazers.
Johnson has been dealing with right shoulder inflammation over the past two games, but he's been playing through it, and it looks like he will continue to do so Friday night. Check back for official confirmation on his status closer to tip-off.
