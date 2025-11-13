Nuggets' Cameron Johnson: Questionable to return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson is questionable to return to Wednesday's game against the Clippers due to a right arm strain, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
Johnson intentionally fouled to get himself off the floor before heading back to the locker room with an arm injury. While the forward is sidelined, Tim Hardaway and Bruce Brown could see more action.
