Nuggets' Cameron Johnson: Returns Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson (undisclosed) returned to Monday's game against the Timberwolves with 8:25 remaining in the second quarter, per the broadcast.
Johnson headed back to the locker room with 3:26 remaining in the first but didn't stay out for long. He appears good to go for the remainder of the game after checking back in.
