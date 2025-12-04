Nuggets' Cameron Johnson: Struggles in victory
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson ended with nine points (3-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 135-120 win over the Pacers.
Johnson failed to hit any great heights, scoring single digits for the first time in his past six games. After a slow start to the season, Johnson has been playing better of late, thanks largely to the fact that both Aaron Gordon (hamstring) and Christian Braun (ankle) are sidelined. Although his ceiling is somewhat limited, he remains a must-roster player, at least until the Nuggets are fully healthy.
