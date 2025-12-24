Johnson sustained a sprained right knee in the fourth quarter of Tuesday's 131-130 loss to the Mavericks and did not return.

Johnson landed awkwardly on his right leg and grabbed at his knee before limping to the locker room with 9:18 remaining in the final quarter. He was deemed questionable to return but never checked back in, finishing with eight points (3-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt), three assists and two rebounds in 24 minutes. The Nuggets are expected to provide an update on his status for Thursday's matchup against Minnesota by Wednesday night.