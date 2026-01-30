The Nuggets are hopeful Braun (ankle) can return before the All-Star break, Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette reports.

The team hasn't disclosed much of a timetable for Braun's return, so this latest update at least provides some perspective on a potential target date. The Kansas product hasn't take the floor since Jan. 9 after suffering a left ankle sprain and has already been downgraded to out for Thursday's matchup against the Nets.