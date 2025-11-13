Braun is questionable to return to Wednesday's game against the Clippers due to a left ankle injury.

Braun tweaked his ankle earlier in the game and attempted to play through the injury. However, he seemingly wasn't able to shake the injury and is now questionable to return. Braun tallied six points (2-2 FG, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and four assists across 16 minutes before exiting the game the second time.