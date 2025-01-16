Jordan will start Wednesday's game against Houston.
Nikola Jokic suffered an elbow injury during pregame warmups and was ruled out, leaving an opportunity for Jordan to enter the first unit for the second time this season. In his other start, which came Jan. 8 against the Clippers, Jordan logged 12 points, nine rebounds and two steals across 23 minutes.
