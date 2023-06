Tyson was selected by the Nuggets with the No. 37 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

A fifth-year player out of Clemson, Tyson was voted to the ACC All-First Team last year behind 15.3 points on 48/41/84 shooting, 9.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists. The forward has shown an ability to play well in a movement-based offense, which is what the Nuggets play surrounding Nikola Jokic. Tyson may not be in the rotation right away, but on the surface, he appears to be a good fit.