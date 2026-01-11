Murray (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bucks.

Murray didn't play in Friday's blowout loss to the Hawks and has missed two of the Nuggets' last three games. Not having the star floor general would be huge for Denver, as the Nuggets are already without star center Nikola Jokic (knee). Murray is averaging 25.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 9.6 assists per game over his last 10 outings. If he's out Sunday, look for Jalen Pickett and Bruce Bowen to see more time at point guard.