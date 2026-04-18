Murray recorded 30 points (7-22 FG, 0-8 3Pt, 16-16 FT), five rebounds and seven assists across 39 minutes during Saturday's 116-105 victory over the Timberwolves in Game 1 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

While Murray struggled to get his shot to drop and missed all eight of his three-point attempts, he did an excellent job of creating contact and getting to the charity stripe for easy buckets. He finished perfect at the line, only committed two turnovers in his 39 minutes of floor time and ended his evening with a team-best plus-13 differential in the 11-point win.