Nuggets coach Mike Malone said Murray (Covid-19) cleared health and safety protocols and will warm up ahead of Tuesday's game versus the Pistons, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports.
Coach Malone emphasized that just because Murray cleared protocols doesn't necessarily mean he will play. Murray will be a game-time decision but should be good to go Wednesday if he can't play against the Pistons.
More News
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Active Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Upgraded to questionable•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Unlikely to play Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Slated to miss again Sunday•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: In protocols, out Friday•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Puts up 23 despite long-range woes•