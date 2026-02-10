This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Will play Monday
Murray (hip) is available for Monday's game against the Cavaliers.
Murray was able to make it through his normal pre-game warmup without issue and has received the green light to suit up Monday. The Kentucky product has been scorching hot over his last three games, averaging 33.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 8.3 assists in 38.7 minutes.