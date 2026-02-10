default-cbs-image
Murray (hip) is available for Monday's game against the Cavaliers.

Murray was able to make it through his normal pre-game warmup without issue and has received the green light to suit up Monday. The Kentucky product has been scorching hot over his last three games, averaging 33.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 8.3 assists in 38.7 minutes.

