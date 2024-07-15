Strawther went for 32 points (10-21 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 6-10 FT), five assists, three rebounds, one steal and a block in 34 minutes during Sunday's 84-81 loss to the Raptors at Summer League.

Strawther has been impressive offensively in two Summer League appearances, averaging 28.5 points per game. The Gonzaga product seems to be dealing with a minor ankle injury, so it wouldn't be surprising if he is shut down for the remainder of Summer League considering his performance to this point. Strawther could play his way into the rotation this year if he continues to produce offensively, especially with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope departing for Orlando.