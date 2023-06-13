Caldwell-Pope (wrist) returned to Game 5 against Denver with 6:42 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Caldwell-Pope's stint on the bench was short Monday despite a sprained right wrist. He will likely be in Denver's closing lineup.
