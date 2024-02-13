Porter (knee) will play Monday night against the Bucks.
Porter was added to the injury report as probable after missing Friday's matchup against the Kings, marking his first absence of the season. However, he'll be good to go for Monday and is coming off a strong 27-point performance in his last action Thursday against the Lakers.
