Porter posted 16 points (7-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds and three assists across 34 minutes during Monday's 94-89 win over the Heat in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Porter struggled with his three-point shot but showcased his versatility and still delivered solid production during the series-clinching win. Across 20 postseason appearances, the sharpshooter averaged 13.3 points and 8.1 rebounds on 42/35/79 shooting splits. The 2018 first-round pick signed a lucrative five-year deal in September of 2021, so he's locked in as a key piece of Denver's rotation for years to come.