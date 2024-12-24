Porter finished with 24 points (10-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and four assists over 30 minutes during Monday's 117-90 win over the Suns.

Porter was on a bit of a dry spell after four straight games without reaching the 20-point mark and with subpar shooting percentages. However, the star forward bounced back admirably here and delivered one of his most efficient outings of the campaign from a shooting perspective. Porter has been heavily linked with a move away from the Nuggets before the Feb. 6 trade deadline, but he continues to produce as one of Denver's most reliable offensive weapons. He's averaging 17.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game since the beginning of December.