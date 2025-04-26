Porter (shoulder) is available for Saturday's Game 4 against the Clippers.
Porter has been upgraded from questionable to available Saturday despite dealing with a left shoulder sprain. Porter has averaged 31.3 minutes across the first three games of the series, and there is no indication he will be limited in Game 4.
