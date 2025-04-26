Porter (shoulder) is listed as questionable Saturday for Game 4 of the Nuggets' first-round playoff matchup with the Clippers.

Porter suffered a Grade 2 joint sprain in his left shoulder late in the Nuggets' Game 2 loss. He was listed as questionable ahead of Game 3, and though he suited up in the Nuggets' 117-83 loss, Porter struggled to make an impact, finishing with seven points (2-9 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one block over 35 minutes. According to Ramona Shelbourne of ESPN.com, Porter disclosed after Game 3 that he felt about 20-to-30 percent healthy while noting that his injury typically entails a 4-to-5-week recovery, but the forward is hoping to continue playing through the issue so long as he doesn't think he's hurting the team. The Nuggets will likely check in with Porter and see how he's feeling in the hours leading up to Saturday's 6 p.m. ET opening tip before determining his availability for the contest.