Porter closed with 22 points (8-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal over 31 minutes during Tuesday's 119-115 win over Golden State.

Porter seems to be overtaking Jamal Murray as the Nuggets' second-best offensive option based on his excellent numbers over the last few weeks. The forward has scored at least 18 points in each of his last seven appearances, averaging 20.3 points per game and shooting 56.2 percent from the floor in that span. Porter might not be a flashy player or a human highlight reel, but there's no question he's been the Nuggets' most efficient and consistent player if excluding Nikola Jokic.