Porter closed Monday's 113-111 victory over the Lakers in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals with 15 points (5-16 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one block in 41 minutes.

Porter finished as one of two Nuggets players with 10 or more rebounds while posting a double-double performance for the second straight game and for the third time in the Western Conference Finals. Porter has finished with at least 15 points and 10 boards in four playoff games.