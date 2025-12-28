Jokic racked up 34 points (11-22 FG, 12-13 FT), 21 rebounds, 12 assists and one steal across 38 minutes during Saturday's 127-126 loss to the Magic.

Jokic posted a triple-double for the third time over his last four outings, and the star big man continues to unlock new levels of dominance on a game-to-game basis. Opposing defenses have been unable to stop him, and Jokic continues to find ways to impact the game on both ends of the court -- regardless of who he has in front of him. Jokic has six triple-doubles and four double-doubles across 12 appearances in December.