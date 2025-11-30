Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Available vs. Phoenix
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jokic (wrist) is available for Saturday's game against the Suns, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
Jokic was a late addition to the injury report Saturday due to a left wrist sprain, but the star big man will suit up and should handle his regular workload. He's been on a tear in recent weeks, averaging 32.9 points, 12.4 rebounds, 10.5 assists and 1.2 steals per game over his last 10 contests.
