Watson (hamstring) left Wednesday's 134-127 double overtime loss to the Knicks in the fourth quarter and did not return.

Watson suffered a right hamstring injury late in Wednesday's game and limped back to the locker room. The forward didn't return to the game, and he ended the night with 10 points (4-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 33 minutes. Watson's next chance to play will come Saturday against the Bulls. Per Katy Winge of Altitude Sports, Watson will get an MRI on his hamstring in the coming days.