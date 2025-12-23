site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Nuggets' Peyton Watson: Getting green light Monday
RotoWire Staff
Dec 22, 2025
Watson (side) will play Monday against the Jazz.
Watson will return to the hardwood Monday after missing two matchups with a side injury. He should slot into the starting five in his return, which will presumably bump Tim Hardaway back to a bench role.
