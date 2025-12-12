Watson ended Thursday's 136-105 victory over Sacramento with 21 points (7-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-8 FT), two rebounds and one assist over 23 minutes.

Watson, along with Cameron Johnson (16 points), were the two players who stepped up for the Nuggets in a game where Jamal Murray had an outing to forget (11 points, 4-13 FG). Watson continues to produce in a starting role, and while he's not going to carry the team offensively, he's done a decent job filling in for the injured Aaron Gordon (hamstring). He's averaging 14.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.2 blocks per game over his last nine appearances.