Watson (hamstring) was traded to Cleveland Thursday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports. Also included, the Clippers will receive Max Strus, and the Nuggets will receive an unprotected first-round pick in 2031 and a second-round pick in 2032.

The Nuggets extended a qualifying offer at the end of July, but the team will now move on from Watson, who averaged a career-high 14.6 points, 2.1 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 1.1 blocks across 29.6 minutes in 54 regular-season games in 2026. The 23-year-old, who also agreed to a four-year, $88 million contract with Cleveland, could make an immediate impact for a team looking to compete in a loaded Eastern Conference. While it's unknown if Watson will start at the three spot, he will presumably have a prominent role regardless.