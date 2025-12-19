Watson (side) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Orlando.

Watson is dealing with a right trunk contusion, which will result in him missing his first game of the 2025-26 regular season Thursday. He has started in each of the Nuggets' last 14 games, so his absence opens the door for Tim Hardaway or Zeke Nnaji to enter Denver's starting lineup. Watson's next opportunity to play is Saturday against the Rockets.