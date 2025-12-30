Watson posted 11 points (4-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 32 minutes during Monday's 147-123 loss to Miami.

Nikola Jokic left this game early and is expected to miss at least four weeks with a hyperextended left knee. The Nuggets are already thin in the frontcourt, and it's likely that Watson is asked to step up offensively. Additionally, his workloads should be even more secure in the short term.