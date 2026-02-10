This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Nuggets' Spencer Jones: Tabbed questionable
Jones (concussion) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against Memphis.
Jones has missed back-to-back games due to a concussion, but he has a chance to return Wednesday night. Julian Strawther has filled in for Jones in the starting lineup and would likely do so again if Jones can't play Wednesday.