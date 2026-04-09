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section: | slug: nuggets-spencer-jones-tabbed-out-for-friday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
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Nuggets' Spencer Jones: Tabbed out for Friday
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1 min read
Jones (hamstring) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Thunder.
Jones has been downgraded to out for a fifth straight matchup with a right hamstring strain. His next opportunity to suit up will arrive Sunday in the regular-season finale against San Antonio.
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