Jones supplied four points (2-3 FG), two rebounds and one assist in 11 minutes during Saturday's 116-108 victory over the Pelicans.

Jones missed the first seven regular-season games of the 2026-27 campaign due to a hamstring injury. He scored 13 points in the 114-102 win over the Pacers on Nov. 7, his first game back from the layoff. However, Jones has combined for just seven points in his last three appearances. While the 25-year-old should receive more minutes off the bench than most of his teammates, he isn't expected to be a routine contributor anytime soon.