Nuggets' Tim Hardaway: Cleared to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hardaway (illness) is available for Thursday's game against the Magic.
Hardaway was added to the injury report after picking up an illness, but he's since received the green light to take the court. He's averaging 13.2 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.0 steals over his last five games.
