Nuggets' Tim Hardaway: Starting Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hardaway will start Friday's game against the Thunder, Justin Martinez of The Oklahoman reports.
With the Nuggets holding out their usual starters, Hardaway will enter the first unit. As a starter this season (five games), the veteran swingman has averaged 17.2 points and 3.2 rebounds in 32.2 minutes per contest.
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