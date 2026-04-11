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Hardaway will start Friday's game against the Thunder, Justin Martinez of The Oklahoman reports.

With the Nuggets holding out their usual starters, Hardaway will enter the first unit. As a starter this season (five games), the veteran swingman has averaged 17.2 points and 3.2 rebounds in 32.2 minutes per contest.

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