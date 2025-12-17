Nuggets' Tim Hardaway: Tabbed questionable
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hardaway is questionable for Thursday's game against Orlando due to illness.
Hardaway is battling an illness ahead of Thursday's clash. If he can't go, it'd be Hardaway's first absence of the campaign. Bruce Brown and Julian Strawther could see an uptick in playing time if Hardaway doesn't play.
