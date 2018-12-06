Nuggets' Will Barton: Considered week-to-week
Barton (groin) will be continue being evaluated on a week-to-week basis, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.
This update on Barton suggests that the swingman is close to making a return to the court, but it looks like he's still out at least another week while rehabbing from groin surgery. Expect weekly updates to come on Barton until he is medically cleared, with Juancho Hernangomez and Torrey Craig continuing to see extended time on the wing in his absence.
