Nuggets' Will Barton: Could return within week

Coach Mike Malone said Barton (groin) is on track to return within the next week, T.J. McBride of Mile High Sports reports. "Yeah, that is the hope. Gary is closer than Will, to be honest. If we can get Gary back hopefully in the next couple games & then Will after that, it will be great to be healthy & whole once again."

Barton is nearing a return from the groin injury that has kept him sidelined for the majority of the season, though it sounds like he'll miss at least a couple more games. A more concrete return date will hopefully come into focus as he continues to ramp up his activity -- Barton went though portions of practice Monday. In the meantime, Torrey Craig and Juancho Hernangomez should continue to benefit from his absence.