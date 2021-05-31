Barton (hamstring) will remain sidelined for Tuesday's Game 5 matchup with the Trail Blazers, but Nuggets head coach Michael Malone suggested that the swingman could be available for Game 6 or 7 of the series, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.

The Nuggets didn't hold a live practice featuring any scrimmaging Monday, but Barton took part in all portions of the workout. That's a sign that he's closing in on a return from the strained right hamstring, but team trainers will need to see him clear a couple more checkmarks in his recovery before giving him the green light to play. Barton hasn't played since April 23 due to the injury.