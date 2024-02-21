Coach Rick Carlisle said Tuesday that Nesmith's (lower leg) injury isn't as bad as initially feared but was limited in practice, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Starreports.

Nesmith suffered a shin injury against the Raptors last Wednesday, but no updates have been provided on the results of his MRI. Luckily for Indiana, the 24-year-old forward appears to have avoided a major injury. Fantasy managers should look out for an official injury report to clarify Nesmith's status for Thursday's game versus Detroit.