Nesmith ended Thursday's 114-112 victory over the Hornets with 16 points (5-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 35 minutes.

Nesmith has made 11 three-pointers over his last three games after going 3-for-7 from deep for the second straight game on Thursday. The 26-year-old also notched his third game this season with at least one steal and a block. The Vanderbilt product should continue to see heavy minutes with Bennedict Mathurin (thumb) sidelined, and he's averaging 16.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 3.0 threes and 1.0 blocks in 32.8 minutes per contest through four games in January.