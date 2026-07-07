Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Efficient in win for Canada

Nembhard (back) produced 23 points (9-11 FG, 5-7 3Pt), five rebounds and four assists in 26 minutes for Canada in Friday's 110-84 World Cup Qualifiers win over Peurto Rico.

Nembhard missed the final seven games of the 2025-26 regular season with a lingering back issue, but it's likely that the Pacers were being extremely cautious. He finished the campaign averaging 16.9 points, 7.7 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 0.9 steals across 31.3 minutes. In 2026-27, he'll likely be utilized off the ball more with the return of Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles).