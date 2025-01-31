Head coach Rick Carlisle said that Nembhard (back) wasn't limited during Friday's practice and is trending toward playing in Saturday's matchup versus the Hawks, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Nembhard missed Wednesday's win over Detroit due to a thoracic spine sprain, though he is trending toward snapping his one-game absence streak Saturday. The 25-year-old can be considered questionable until the Pacers release their injury report Friday. Over his last five outings, Nembhard has averaged 11.8 points, 6.5 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 2.3 steals across 31.3 minutes per contest.